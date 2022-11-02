T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first against India

By ANI Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 11:44 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first against India in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul have been retained in the Indian team despite their indifferent start to the tournament.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.