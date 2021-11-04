T20 World Cup: Bangladesh collapse to 73 all out against Australia

India need to win their three remaining matches, and handsomely, but even that may not ensure a place in the semifinal
Cricket1 day ago
Having lost all of their four matches in the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh were in dire need of a morale-boosting performance in their final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
But a ruthless bowling performance from Australia with leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-5-19) cleaning up the lower-middle order and tail-enders following some outstanding spells from the pace bowlers left the Bangladesh innings in tatters.
The Tigers crashed to 73 all out in just 15 overs after Australia had won the toss and elected to field in this T20 World Cup clash.
Such was the Australian dominance that only three batsmen – Mohammad Naim (17), captain Mahmudulla (16) and Shamim Hossain (19) – reached the double figures.
While opener Liton Das was bowled by a beauty from Mitchell Starc (4-0-21-2), poor shot selection led to the downfall of the majority of the Bangladesh players on Thursday.
Among the bowlers that caused damage to the Bangladesh line-up was part-timer Glenn Maxwell.
The mercurial Australian was brought into the attack in the third over and struck immediately by trapping the hugely experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw.
Then Josh Hazzlewood (2-0-8-2) ended the partnership between Naim and Mahmudulla by removing the opening batsman before Zampa sparked the Bangladesh collapse with a brilliant display of leg-spin bowling.
India need to win their three remaining matches, and handsomely, but even that may not ensure a place in the semifinal
Cricket1 day ago
Pakistan registered a comfortable 45-run victory over Namibia
Cricket1 day ago
South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday
Cricket1 day ago
Players and match officials are staying in designated hotels where their movements are monitored.
Cricket2 days ago
Namibia took a giant leap in the sport by qualifying for the tournament
Cricket2 days ago
If they have to make further headway in the tournament, South Africa’s batting will have to get even better
Cricket2 days ago
The Proteas will be well-placed if they beat Bangladesh in the day game in Abu Dhabi
Cricket2 days ago
Buttler's unbeaten 101 — his maiden century in 86 T20 internationals — steered England to 163 for four
Cricket2 days ago