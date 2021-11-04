T20 World Cup: Bangladesh collapse to 73 all out against Australia

Adam Zampa (left) celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (ICC Twitter)

The Tigers crashed to 73 all out in just 15 overs after Australia had won the toss and elected to field in this T20 World Cup clash

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:26 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:43 PM

Having lost all of their four matches in the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh were in dire need of a morale-boosting performance in their final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

But a ruthless bowling performance from Australia with leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-5-19) cleaning up the lower-middle order and tail-enders following some outstanding spells from the pace bowlers left the Bangladesh innings in tatters.

Such was the Australian dominance that only three batsmen – Mohammad Naim (17), captain Mahmudulla (16) and Shamim Hossain (19) – reached the double figures.

While opener Liton Das was bowled by a beauty from Mitchell Starc (4-0-21-2), poor shot selection led to the downfall of the majority of the Bangladesh players on Thursday.

Among the bowlers that caused damage to the Bangladesh line-up was part-timer Glenn Maxwell.

The mercurial Australian was brought into the attack in the third over and struck immediately by trapping the hugely experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw.

Then Josh Hazzlewood (2-0-8-2) ended the partnership between Naim and Mahmudulla by removing the opening batsman before Zampa sparked the Bangladesh collapse with a brilliant display of leg-spin bowling.