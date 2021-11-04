T20 World Cup: Australia thrash Bangladesh to keep semifinal hopes alive

Australia's captain Aaron Finch plays a shot during the Twenty20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. (AFP)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 4:25 PM

Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive with a thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

A brilliant bowling display helped the Australians restrict the listless Bangladesh to 73 all out in just 15 overs after captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and elected to bowl.

Finch then made a 20-ball 40 as Australia reached home in just 6.2 overs, their third win in the tournament.

Australia not only bounced back in style after an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to England, they also jumped to the second spot ahead of South Africa in Group 1 on the back of better Net Run Rate.

With table-toppers England virtually assured of a place in the semifinals after four straight wins, Australia and South Africa are battling for the other last-four berth in Group 1.

Tigers collapse

Having lost all of their four matches in the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh were in dire need of a morale-boosting performance in their final clash against Australia on Thursday.

But a ruthless bowling performance from Australia with leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-5-19) cleaning up the lower-middle order and tail-enders following some outstanding spells from the pace bowlers left the Bangladesh innings in tatters.

Such was the Australian dominance that only three batsmen – Mohammad Naim (17), captain Mahmudulla (16) and Shamim Hossain (19) – reached the double figures.

While opener Liton Das was bowled by a beauty from Mitchell Starc (4-0-21-2), poor shot selection led to the downfall of the majority of the Bangladesh players on Thursday.

Among that bowlers that caused damage to the Bangladesh line-up was part-timer Glenn Maxwell.

The mercurial Australian was brought into the attack in the third over and struck immediately by trapping the hugely experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw.

Then Josh Hazzlewood (2-0-8-2) ended the partnership between Naim and Mahmudulla by removing the opening batsman before Zampa sparked the Bangladesh collapse with a brilliant display of leg-spin bowling.