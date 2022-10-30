T20 World Cup: Australia need Warner to find his top form

The legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman says it would be fantastic if India and Pakistan play regularly in the UAE
It’s a must win game for Australia against Ireland on Monday, of course, but no less important is boosting the run rate which remains dismal after the first-match drubbing by New Zealand.
The defending champions are currently languishing at no.4 in the group on points, but on Net Run Rate, they bring up the rear. With three or four teams likely to finish equal on points, NRR becomes terribly significant.
Playing at the Gabba should work to Australia’s advantage. Their record on this ground, in every format, is exceptional and the true pitch with good pace and bounce feeds the team’s bowling and batting strengths.
The formidable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, trifle below par in earlier games, should come into its own. There should also be some help for spinners Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell.
More crucially, Aussies will be hoping that top gun David Warner hits top form. If he clicks, the NRR automatically gets a fillip.
On paper, Ireland are clearly inferior. But underdogs, including Ireland which stunned England, have pulled off some big upsets in this tournament. The pressure’s entirely on Australia
Monday’s Match: Australia v Ireland, Brisbane 12 pm UAE Time
Game Changers
Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Paul Stirling Josh Little
Babar Azam's team are now facing an early exit from the tournament, having suffered their second straight defeat Down Under
Pakistan made a mess of a paltry chase as they suffered a batting collapse, and their bowlers were left to chase and win the match
This was Pakistan's second straight defeat in the tournament, having lost to arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday
Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat; Kohli, Rohit, Yadav hit fifties that propelled India to 179/3
It was number four Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind 25-ball unbeaten 51 (7 fours, one six) that helped India post a big total
Shortly after Bavuma's dismissal, the Rossouw-de Kock combination proved lethal, as the pair lifted their team to a total of 205/5
The pay equity policy marks the movement into a 'new era of gender equality in cricket', secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday