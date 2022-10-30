T20 World Cup: Australia need Warner to find his top form

The defending champions face a crunch game against giant-killer Ireland on Monday

Australian batsman David Warner. (AFP)

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 4:29 PM

It’s a must win game for Australia against Ireland on Monday, of course, but no less important is boosting the run rate which remains dismal after the first-match drubbing by New Zealand.

The defending champions are currently languishing at no.4 in the group on points, but on Net Run Rate, they bring up the rear. With three or four teams likely to finish equal on points, NRR becomes terribly significant.

Playing at the Gabba should work to Australia’s advantage. Their record on this ground, in every format, is exceptional and the true pitch with good pace and bounce feeds the team’s bowling and batting strengths.

The formidable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, trifle below par in earlier games, should come into its own. There should also be some help for spinners Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell.

More crucially, Aussies will be hoping that top gun David Warner hits top form. If he clicks, the NRR automatically gets a fillip.

On paper, Ireland are clearly inferior. But underdogs, including Ireland which stunned England, have pulled off some big upsets in this tournament. The pressure’s entirely on Australia

Monday’s Match: Australia v Ireland, Brisbane 12 pm UAE Time

Game Changers

Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Paul Stirling Josh Little