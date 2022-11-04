T20 World Cup: Australia clinch a thriller against Afghanistan

Australia have seven points after five matches, but they will be knocked out of the tournament if England beat Sri Lanka tomorrow

Rashid Khan blazed an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls to make a fist of the chase. (ICC Twitter)

By AFP Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 5:15 PM

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten half-century to keep Australia in the hunt for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a tense four-run win over Afghanistan on Friday.

The hosts and defending champions now need arch-rivals England to lose their final Super 12 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday to make the semis.

The result ensured New Zealand, who outplayed Ireland in the first match of the day at the Adelaide Oval, booked their final-four spot from Group 1.

Maxwell's 32-ball 54 lifted Australia to 168-8 in the face of an effervescent Afghan bowling attack, a total the home bowlers defended by restricting the Afghans to 164-7.

Rashid Khan blazed an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls to make a fist of the chase and he smashed 16 runs off the final over from Marcus Stoinis to keep the home crowd on edge almost right to the end.

"We'll stay here and watch that game, hoping for a bit of an upset," Matthew Wade, captain in place of injured Australia skipper Aaron Finch, said of the England game in Sydney.

"Bit slow out of the blocks this tournament, hopefully it doesn't cost us."

Australia lost Finch and Tim David to hamstring injuries and dropped pace bowler Mitchell Starc before being invited to bat first in what was a must-win match for the hosts.