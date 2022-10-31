UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over

Australia's Pat Cummins (centre) celebrates the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. (AFP)
Australia's Pat Cummins (centre) celebrates the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. (AFP)

By AFP

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:37 PM

Australia got their T20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on points with New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1.

-->
-->
More news from Cricket