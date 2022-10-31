T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over

Australia's Pat Cummins (centre) celebrates the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:37 PM

Australia got their T20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on points with New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1.