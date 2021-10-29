T20 World Cup: Afghanistan fight back after top-order collapse against Pakistan

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib hits a six. (AP)

Dubai - Afghanistan made 147 for six after winning the toss

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 8:10 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 8:27 PM

Afghanistan overcame a top-order collapse to post a fighting total in their Super 12 clash of the T20 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Despite being reduced to 76 for six in 13 overs, the Afghans fought back to put on 147 for six on the board, thanks to an enthralling 71-run unbroken partnership between captain Mohammad Nabi (35 not out off 32 balls) and Gulbadin Naib (35 not out off 25 balls) for seventh wicket, which lifted the spirits of the Afghan fans.

Poor shot selection from the Afghan top-order after Nabi won the toss and elected to bat threatened to derail the Afghan innings.

But Nabi and Gulbadin showed the composure their specialist batsmen lacked, giving the bowlers something to bowl at.

Shaheen Shah Afrid (4-0-22-1) was superb once again and bowled a brilliant last over, giving away only seven runs after Nabi and Gulbadin had scored 34 off the previous two overs from Hasan Ali (4-1-38-1) and Haris Rauf (4-0-37-1).