T20 World Cup: Afghan-NZ result will tell us if India's last match has any relevance

Afghanistan's success — or not — will largely revolve on how spinners Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (if he plays) fare. (AFP)

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 12:27 AM

India’s bionic performance against Scotland has made the three-way battle for the second semifinalist from this group, even more intriguing. Pakistan are already through to the last four, but which team from India, New Zealand and Afghanistan will join them? Sunday’s match between the Kiwis and Afghans could provide the answer. Or maybe not!

As things stand, if New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they make the cut. For Afghanistan to be in the semis, they not only have to beat New Zealand, but do this with a wide enough margin to stave off India, who leapfrogged over both these teams in terms of Net Run Rate, with the massive eight-wicket win over Scotland on Friday. This is assuming India will beat Namibia on Monday.

The situation is simmering with possibilities, but at the crux is the outcome of Sunday’s match. It promises to be a sizzling contest. Where New Zealand have greater depth of talent and experience at the international level, Kane Williamson will be loath to discount the combative spirit and the spin prowess of Afghanistan which has stumbled quite a few established sides.

After the defeat against Pakistan in their opening match, New Zealand have recovered splendidly, the highlight being the emphatic eight-wicket win over India. Wins over Namibia and Scotland were obviously important for points and upping the Net Run Rate, but not as significant as the one over India. With two other strong teams in this group, beating one was a big advantage, which still persists. Williamson has a well-balanced team under him. Opener Martin Guptill has been in roaring form, others in the top order have chipped in regularly, and there are explosive finishers too in the likes of Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips, who excelled in a tight situation against Namibia.

The captain himself has been rather lukewarm, getting good starts, but not able to play an innings of note as yet. But Williamson has time and again proved himself to be a big occasion player, so Afghanistan must not read too much into his sequence of modest scores.

More impressive than the batting has been the New Zealand bowling. Tim Southee and Trent Boult make for one of the great pair of fast bowlers in any format and they’ve done justice by their side so far. Pace support for these two comes from Adam Milne and Neesham.

But the best bowlers for the Kiwis have been spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi who’ve exploited the slow, low pitches wonderfully, with guile and control. To have the powerful Indian batting scrounging for runs was one of the more fascinating contests in the tournament, although unedifying for Indian fans.

Afghanistan’s success — or not — will largely revolve on how spinners Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (if he plays) fare. Spin is their strong suite, and nobody knows this better than Williamson who has played alongside and captained Rashid and Nabi for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL for some years now.

Williamson knows their skills, tricks and temperament, and they would know his thought processes, as batsman and captain, which should make for a fascinating contest. Nabi and Mujeeb usually bowl a couple of overs in the powerplay, and if a couple of wickets can be picked up, Rashid in the middle overs can be menacing with his wily leg-spin and googly.

For the bowlers to make an impact, Afghanistan’s batsmen will have to contribute far more heavily than they’ve done so far. Most of the batters in this line up are power-hitters, not the kind who build up innings and partnerships with ones and twos, interspersed with 4s and 6s before the slog overs. Also, there’s not much heft in the batting talent.

Afghanistan start as underdogs. But an all-or-nothing match puts players and teams under great pressure. Some thrive, some flop under such duress. Sunday night’s result will tell us which from these two teams has survived. And whether India’s last match has any relevance remaining.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator