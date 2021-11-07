T10: Fantastic to have Sarah Taylor as an assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi, says Colin Ingram

South African batsman Colin Ingram looks ahead to the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:16 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:33 PM

Colin Ingram is ready to set the stage on fire in the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10, which will begin on November 19.

The South African player, who has scored over 7,000 runs in T20s, is also ecstatic about former England player Sarah Taylor joining Team Abu Dhabi as assistant coach.

"It's absolutely fantastic to have Sarah Taylor as an assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi. She was a wonderful player. Sarah is probably the most technically gifted wicketkeeper I have seen. I wish her all the best for a future in coaching," Ingram said.

Ingram is confident about Team Abu Dhabi’s chances in the tournament.

"We've got an extremely well-balanced squad, which is exciting. Dangerous batting up front with Paul Stirling and Chris Gayle and there are a number of other guys who can do some damage,” he said.

“And Naveen ul Haq is bowling really well at the moment and Marchant De Lange is a really exciting player."

Ingram says getting a flying start is key to T10 success for a batsman.

"After I played my first season in the T10, I realized that a batter has to get on with it pretty early. A competitive score is going to be over 100 most of the time. Looking for a boundary early on is something I have tried to develop as quickly as possible,” he said.

“If you get a boundary early on, then it takes the pressure off you and maybe gives you a few more balls to get in and then get dangerous."

Ingram says the Abu Dhabi T10 has always been an enjoyable experience for him.

"All the teams that I have been part of in the last 10 years have been highly beneficial in developing my white ball game and allowing me to enjoy the cricket calendar. And the T10 is another new format, which has been really exciting and I have enjoyed it massively," the South African signed off.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.