T10: Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills and James Vince to play for Team Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft

By Team KT Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 12:08 AM

Team Abu Dhabi have finalised their squad for Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10, claiming the big-name signings of England trio Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills and James Vince at the league's Official Player Draft.

Bangladesh star Mustafizur Rahman was also snapped up late on, while the addition of 16-year-old Ethan D'Souza made history as the Zayed Cricket Academy teenager became the youngest player to ever be drafted into the competition.

Going into the draft, the tournament's home franchise had already acquired Australian star Chris Lynn and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen, while retaining England internationals Phil Salt and Jamie Overton, as well as Afghanistan quick Naveen-ul-Haq.

Paul Farbrace was also retained as head coach, with Sarah Taylor returning as his assistant, and the Team Abu Dhabi think tank are pleased to have built a world-class squad in pursuit of lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

"Overall, we're incredibly happy with our squad," said Team Abu Dhabi general manager Shane Anderson. "Our top four picks are all extremely exciting and I think James Vince was an exceptional pick-up. I honestly didn't think he'd be available when it came round to our pick, so we jumped at the chance to sign him.

"It's an amazing moment for everyone at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub to sign Ethan. He's come up through our Zayed Cricket Academy since the age of nine and we're thrilled for him. We're proud to continue developing his career by giving him this experience that we will never forget and has very much earned."

Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, took time out of his national team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub to join the selection committee at the draft and the fast bowler is excited to again be representing Team Abu Dhabi.

"This will be my third year with Team Abu Dhabi and it's very much a home team to me. We're a family," said Naveen.

"We've got a few of the boys from last year that is the core of the squad and we've now added some real standout players. Rashid, Mills and Vince play franchise cricket all around the world, they're big names and I'm hoping they come good for us too at this year's T10.

"Adil Rashid is a proper leg-spinner and can change the game around when he plays T20 cricket, ODIs, or any format. Last year in the T10 we saw how good he was in this format."

Abu Dhabi squad: Chris Lynn, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen ul Haq, Tymal Mills, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Brandon King, Ahmed Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Ethan D'Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou

Abu Dhabi coaching staff: Paul Farbrace (head coach), Sarah Taylor (assistant coach), Ottis Gibson (bowling coach), Grant Flower (batting coach), Oscar Nauhaus (skills coach), Hassan Cheema (analyst), Ajantha Wattagama (physio)