Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 2-1 series lead in West Indies

Indian team given favourable odds despite star players opting for a rest
Opener Suryakumar Yadav scored an impressive 76 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third Twenty20 international in Basseterre on Tuesday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Yadav struck eight fours and four sixes in his 44-ball knock, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 33 as India chased down a target of 165 with one over to spare.
Put in to bat first, West Indies ended their innings on 164/5 after opener Kyle Mayers struck 73 off 50 balls and Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with some quick runs at the end of the innings.
India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2-35, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Arshdeep Singh also bagged one wicket each.
India won the series opener by 68 runs, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets.
The fourth T20 will be played on Saturday followed by the final game on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Indian team given favourable odds despite star players opting for a rest
Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Kohli to learn from Tendulkar who had overcome a similar batting crisis with a brilliant double hundred in 2004
Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, bought the Newlands franchise
Shafique hit a fantastic hundred as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on the thrilling fifth day of the first Test
Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 160 to help Pakistan script one of their greatest wins in Test cricket
Chasing 342, Pakistan were 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12 when rain stopped play on the final day
Shock ODI retirement announcement was due to 'jam-packed' timetable, says English Test captain
South Africa beat England by 62 runs in Stokes' final one-day match