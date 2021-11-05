Sunil Gavaskar column: India should play three spinners against Scotland today

India's R Ashwin (left) celebrates a wicket with teammate Rishabh Pant in the match against Afghanistan. (AFP)

By Sunil Gavaskar Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:21 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:38 AM

The Diwali fireworks in the forward looking and progressive UAE will hopefully have whetted the appetite of the Indian cricket team as they continue to strive to get through to the semifinals. They have played three tough games and while no team is easy to beat in this ultra-short format of the game, Scotland and Namibia are teams with much lesser experience than others and can be put under pressure.

Team selection will be the key and because the Scots rarely get to play top-class spin bowling, it may be a good idea to go in with three spinners, one of whom should be a leg-spinner. Not only are good leg-spinners a rarity, they are also invariably slower through the air and thus tough for the batter to use pace off the pitch.

Often, when the ball is released above the eyeline, the best of batsmen take a little time to read the length as their head has moved up a fraction instead of being still. So, a good leg-spinner will always be able to get the wicket dot ball which is priceless in this form of the game.

What India’s batsmen also need is to shed any inhibitions and literally go for broke as the saying is. A big margin of victory improves the net run rate and the huge losses to Pakistan and New Zealand have hurt India’s net run rate. So, the necessity to win big.

The manner in which India’s batsmen tore into the Afghanistan bowlers was terrific to see. When a team scores over 180, they give their bowlers a nice cushion of runs. Then, factors like dew, etc, are not inhibiting at all, for, the bowlers know even if they are not able to grip the ball as firmly as they wish, their experience of the pace, line and lengths to bowl will help them overcome the wet ball.

India must look to bat first, like against Afghanistan, and bat in similar fashion. Another big win will put pressure on Afghanistan and New Zealand when they face each other on Sunday.

Whether India qualify or not, they must be seen as going all out for it for that is one sure way to make up for the disappointment of the losses. This is a sport where nothing is guaranteed but the sight of a listless Indian team in the losses was what has hurt the avid follower who wants to see his heroes give it everything even if they eventually go down.

The ball is firmly and well and truly in India's half.