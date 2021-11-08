Sunil Gavaskar column: Ideal opportunity to give India's young guns a chance against Namibia

By Sunil Gavaskar Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021

Two bad days at the office have derailed India’s aspirations of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. The group that they were drawn in was a lightweight group with three teams that were going to be easy to beat. Two of these teams were Associate member countries with not much experience of playing at this level and the other team, Afghanistan also found that beating the senior teams was not easy.

On the other hand, the second group had all Full member countries and so was the tougher group. They had far more difficult matches to play with the defending champions West Indies finding that even their stalwarts who dominate the various T20 leagues in the world, were just not good enough to get them to qualify. Bangladesh were the disappointment in that group as they also play lots of T20 cricket and so have plenty of experience in this format.

So what do India do in the inconsequential game against Namibia? It’s an opportunity to give some of their younger players a go as they could be in line for a spot in the team for the T20 series against New Zealand that starts in less than 10 days time. Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy will no doubt be in that squad against New Zealand and so giving them relatively easy opponents like Namibia will help their confidence for sure.

Some of the senior players who have been playing for last few months can be given a break though Virat Kohli who will captain the national team for the last time, would no doubt want to say bye with a win.

What another World Cup disappointment shows is that India may have the best and most envied T20 tournament in the world, but when it comes to world events, they are simply not able to deliver. This is pretty similar to England in football for the English Premier League is probably the richest and most-watched league in the world where, just like in the IPL, the world’s best football players play. But that doesn’t mean that England can go on and win the World cup.

It could well be that the expectations created by the hype around these leagues makes the media and fans expect that their teams just have to make an appearance and go on the field and victory will be theirs. What this presumption also does is make other teams go out far more determined to put it across to India in cricket and England in football.

It’s not going to be easy for India to lift themselves for this last game but they should not forget that many of Namibia’s players play in various parts of the world and some of them are also South African rejects. They would do well therefore to go out determined to ensure that even though they can’t win the World Cup they will go out with a bang. (TCM)