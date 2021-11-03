Sunil Gavaskar column: Can India pick themselves up from the floor?

It remains to be seen if India have the hunger to win after being softened up by Pakistan and New Zealand. (AFP)

By Sunil Gavaskar Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:11 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:28 AM

This must probably be the first time that a team have to play three back-to-back ‘must win’ games. For India, the game against Pakistan is always a must-win game because of the rivalry over the years. Never mind if the result has no bearing on the rest of the tournament, the match against Pakistan is a must-win game, always.

Now having lost to Pakistan in the opening match of the tournament, they had to win the game against New Zealand who was the other serious contender in their group. If they had won against them they would have given themselves a great chance to qualify for the semis from their group as the other three teams, with due respect, were not as serious threats as Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Kiwis played top cricket and beat India. So now India find themselves playing another must-win game against Afghanistan for a win here gives them a slim chance to sneak into the semis. That however is easier said than done as Afghanistan are a team that can turn on the heat on a deflated and dispirited Indian team.

The word fearless has often been used about the Indian team in recent months but what has been seen is a fearful approach to a format which demands constant action and upheaval.

We have also heard captains and coaches saying they are not afraid to lose in going for a win. It’s easy to say that when you know your position is secure even if you lose. Now is the time to show it. For India to have that chance to qualify they need wins by massive margins in their games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. Then if New Zealand falter somewhere they have that slim crack in the door.

Afghanistan won’t be easy. They ran India close in the 50 overs World Cup two years back and it was excitement and inexperience that did them in that time . The T20 format is the one they love. They have mystery spinners and batsmen who love to smash the ball. Above all they have Rashid Khan.

So India know they have a fight on their hands. Here’s where champion teams pick themselves up from the floor and come hard at the opponent. India have champion players, no doubt about that at all. But do they still have that fight, that hunger to win after being softened up by Pakistan and New Zealand?

We shall soon find out. (TCM)