Stuart Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree

Australia reached 98 for three at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner's key wicket for 25
Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs, as India continued their aggressive start against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hitting a hundred.
India's debut captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run.
The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years — he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.
India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings and then reduced England to 16-1 in reply when stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah - Broad's tormentor-in-chief with the bat - bowled Alex Lees with the last ball before rain stopped play on the second day of the delayed fifth Test.
Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.
Azeem Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, said Vaughan made racist comments against players of Asian origin in Yorkshire
The BCCI secretary said there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition
The young Indian fast bowler defended 17 runs in the final over against Ireland in the high-scoring game
India chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected
A lot will depend on how they perform against the left-arm spin of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama
Both Tests were won by West Indies well inside four days
Agarwal has been added to the team as cover for captain Rohit Sharma who has Covid-19
