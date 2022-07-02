Stuart Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree

Indian skipper Bumrah creates record as he hits 29 runs in the over that conceded 35 runs

By AFP Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 3:53 PM

Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs, as India continued their aggressive start against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hitting a hundred.

India's debut captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run.

The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years — he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings and then reduced England to 16-1 in reply when stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah - Broad's tormentor-in-chief with the bat - bowled Alex Lees with the last ball before rain stopped play on the second day of the delayed fifth Test.

Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.

- with inputs from PTI