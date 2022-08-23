Stokes feared he might not play again after taking break from cricket

Afridi will miss the Asia Cup in the UAE and the home series against England as he continues to recover from a knee injury
England Test captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday said he had feared he might not play again after taking an extended break from cricket last year to focus on his wellbeing.
Stokes decided to prioritise his mental health after suffering from a series of panic attacks following the death of his father due to brain cancer almost two years ago.
Speaking about his state of mind prior to taking the break, Stokes told the BBC, "It wasn't over two weeks or a couple of months. It built up over a long, long time, maybe even like three or four years.
"It was like I had a glass bottle I kept on throwing my emotions into. Eventually, it got too full and just exploded."
Stokes addresses his mental health at length in an Amazon documentary, which will be released on Friday and features interviews with past and present England players, including team mate Stuart Broad.
In a trailer for the documentary, Broad says he could have seen Stokes never playing again, and when asked if that possibility had crossed his mind, Stokes said; "At the time, yeah. That's where I was at."
"I had never spoken to Stuart about that through my time away," Stokes added.
"I spoke to him a lot through that period but just general chit-chat, nothing too serious. I had never said the words to him, that I can't play again, but the fact that he got that feeling was an eye-opener to me that ... things were quite bad."
Stokes announced in July he would retire from one-day cricket citing the "unsustainable" rigour of playing all three formats of the game.
Afridi will miss the Asia Cup in the UAE and the home series against England as he continues to recover from a knee injury
Zimbabwe made a modest 161 and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul for one to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining
Chundangapoyil Rizwan, who has been named the UAE T20 captain, is ready to write a new chapter in his career
The South African pace attack destroyed England's batting line-up in the first Test at Lord's
After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161 before chasing down their target with 24.2 overs remaining
Doctors hoping paceman will return to competitive cricket in October
The Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE
England all-rounder Tom Curran and batter Ben Duckett will also play for the Vipers