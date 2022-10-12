Stage set for Skyexch.net Tanzania Cricket Premier League

TCA would also be introducing new franchise leagues and national team tours

By Team KT Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 8:01 PM

Tanzania, which has a long history in cricket, having its first match played on its soil in 1890, is ready to take a big step in developing the sport in the country.

Along with Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, Tanzania formed the East Africa cricket team that took part in the inaugural edition of the ICC.

Now big time cricket will reach the Tanzania shores as Toyam Industries Ltd. (TIL), in collaboration with Pacific Star Sports, will conduct the first edition of the Tanzania Cricket Premier League (TCPL).

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), a member of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) and an Associate ICC Member since 2001, has named SKYEXCH as the title sponsor for its first edition of the TCPL.

“We welcome our title sponsors SKYEXCH and our new partners, Pacific Star Sports along with Toyam Industries Ltd on board. We share the vision of building new cricket tournaments in our country which will help in developing the game in Tanzania," said Premji Pindoria, chairman of TCA.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD Toyam Industries Ltd., is delighted to be playing a part in building a cricket culture in the country.

“Tanzania Cricket Premier League (TCPL) would be our second experience of conducting leagues in the African sub continent. It was only recently that we had conducted the Africa Cup T20. The ACA had acknowledged and appreciated our efforts to build the cricketing culture in the region," Budhwani said.

"We are happy that we are able to popularise the sport. I am hopeful that cricket will start contributing meaningfully to our revenues sooner than later."

Ali Akbar Khan, Director of Pacific Star Sports, is looking forward to seeing more tournaments in Tanzania.

“Tanzania has a very rich cricketing history having its players represent the East Africa side that played in the inaugural cricket World Cup," Khan said.

"We look forward to working closely with TCA and introducing new domestic and international tournaments in the country." (With inputs from ANI)