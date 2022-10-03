Sri Lions too strong for Karwan Cricket Club in Bukhatir League

Waruna Perera receives his player of the match award. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 5:21 PM

Sri Lions displayed their strength as an all-round team while defeating Karwan Cricket Club by 101 runs in the first quarterfinal of the 47th Bukhatir League on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Having made 277 all out in 48.1 overs, the Lions restricted Karwan Cricket Club to 176 in 40.3 overs.

Waruna Perera top-scored for the Lions with a brilliant knock of 71 while Suranga Patthiranahewa made 51.

Malinda Pushpakumara (3/18) and Vimukthi Kulathunga (2/25) then shared five wickets as the Lions recorded a thumping 101-run win.

Ali Khan (56) fought hard for the Karwan Cricket Club, but he did not get much support from the other end.

Twenty First Century Media Pvt Ltd (TCM) are the commercial partners of the tournament. The co-sponsors are Star Biryani, Dole Juice and Leap Sports.

Brief scores

Sri Lions beat Karwan Cricket Club by 101 runs.

Sri Lions 277 in 48.1 overs (Waruna Perera 71, Suranga Patthiranahewa 51, Pawantha Weerasinghe 46, Sumudi Asanka Fernando 25, Vikum Sanjay Banadara 26, Zahid 2 for 42, Ghulam Muhammad 4/37, Babar Iqbal 2/50)

Karwan Cricket Club 176 in 40.3 overs (Moazam Hayat 34, Muhammad Waqas 23, Ali Khan 56, Ameer Hamza 24, Malinda Pushpakumara 3/18, Vimukthi Kulathunga 2/25)

Player of the match: Waruna Perera