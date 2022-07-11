Sri Lanka thrash Australia in second Test, series ends 1-1

Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (second right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 3:45 PM

Sri Lanka produced a fantastic display with bat and ball to lift the crisis-hit country's morale as they won the second Test against Australia on Monday.

Debutant spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test to end the series level at 1-1.

Dinesh Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 — his maiden Test double century — in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, as the hosts managed a first innings lead of 190 in Galle.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm orthodox spinner, then combined with fellow spinners to help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four to bounce back from their opening loss.