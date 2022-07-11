Sri Lanka thrash Australia in second Test, series ends 1-1

England pulled off a record chase of 378 with two sessions to spare at Edgbaston for a thrilling series-levelling victory
Sri Lanka produced a fantastic display with bat and ball to lift the crisis-hit country's morale as they won the second Test against Australia on Monday.
Debutant spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test to end the series level at 1-1.
Dinesh Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 — his maiden Test double century — in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, as the hosts managed a first innings lead of 190 in Galle.
Jayasuriya, a left-arm orthodox spinner, then combined with fellow spinners to help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four to bounce back from their opening loss.
England were 259-3 at stumps needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday
Swepson combined with Nathan Lyon to play a key part in Australia's big win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test last week
The former English off-spinner also believes that Indian commentators are quite harsh on him
India reached 125-3 at stumps in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and the daredevil Rishabh Pant (30) in the middle
The Indian cricketer broke records in Test cricket
England's Anderson backs Bairstow and Stokes to fight back against India today
England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs