Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

By ANI Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 8:22 PM

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of cricket by the Sri Lanka Cricket board after the batter was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Cricket has emphasised its "zero tolerance" stance for any such behaviour and promised to take the appropriate actions to undertake an investigation into the alleged infraction as soon as possible.

Gunathilaka was refused bail after the hearing at a local court in Australia on Monday.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, "Gunathilaka was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket from all forms of cricket after he was arrested on Sunday while packing his bags at the team hotel on Sussex Street for a 3.30 am team departure back to Sri Lanka, following the side's Twenty20 World Cup match loss to England at the SCG on Saturday night."

Four counts of having sex without consent were brought against Gunathilaka. Without him, the Sri Lankan team took a flight home.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad, but he only participated in the team's opening match, a defeat to Namibia, before suffering a hamstring injury and being forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney over alleged charges of rape on Sunday morning. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the arrest was made from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district in connection with an alleged sexual abuse complaint of a 29-year-old woman. The sexual assault was reported at a property in Rose Bay earlier in the week