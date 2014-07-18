Sri Lanka 104-3 at lunch on day three

Upul Tharanga was batting on 65 and Lahiru Thirimanne was yet to open his account.

By (AFP) Published: Fri 18 Jul 2014, 12:40 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Apr 2015, 9:07 PM

Sri Lanka were 104-3 off 36 overs at lunch on the third day of the first Test against South Africa in Galle on Friday.

Sri Lanka trail South Africa by 351 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The second and final Test will be played in Colombo from July 24-28.