Pakistan win DICC T20 World Cup title in Sharjah

With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
In a captivating display of skill and determination, Pakistan emerged victorious in the DICC T20 World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan set a formidable target of 151 runs in 20 overs. Their relentless bowling attack restricted Sri Lanka to a mere 63 runs, securing a resounding victory.
At the end of the tournament, Pakistan's Muhammad Basit Abbasi shone brightly as the top batsman, while Manzoor Khan and Mudassar Nazir showcased their prowess as the top bowler and fielder, respectively.
The closing ceremony, held at the Vision Cricket Center in Sharjah, was an epitome of gratitude and appreciation. Participants, organisers, staff, sponsors, and spectators joined hands in celebrating the essence of inclusion and empowerment through sportsmanship.
All six team captains planted a tree at the venue, signifying the enduring legacy of the event and its mission. Reflecting on their experience in the UAE, all participating teams expressed their delight and gratitude, eagerly anticipating a return in the near future.
Cricket enthusiasts and supporters hailed the tournament as a testament to the spirit of the game, where talent, perseverance, and camaraderie prevailed.
The DICC T20 World Cup not only showcased the pinnacle of cricketing excellence but also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide.
The young Dubai-born golfer has the opportunity to clinch the prize for the best female player in the Clutch Pro Tour’s UAE double-header
A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start hoping to move closer to qualifying for the regional final
UAE’s Grenville-Wood, who moves up to 16 in the Road to Mallorca Challenge Tour Rankings, takes on the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in the Kolkata Challenge
As many as 17 properties across the Middle East and Africa were honoured at an entertaining prize-giving ceremony aboard the historic QE2
The UAE's haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and four bronze
In the 10km men's open race, Ethiopia's Dagne Tesfu Demsie took the top honours ahead of Anouar El Ghouz and Noaman El Assaoui
The American won after close rival David Puig missed a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole