IPL 2024: Virat Kohli expected to join RCB camp in next few days

With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
Royal Challengers Bangalore began their pre-tournament camp without their star batsman Virat Kohli, who might take a few more days to join before the team starts its IPL campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.
Most of the domestic players joined the camp under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and they went through the paces on the opening day of the camp on Wednesday.
While skipper Faf du Plessis was in attendance along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Kohli, easily the biggest 'Box Office' in Indian cricket, is yet to hit the straps after a paternity break that ruled him out of the marquee five-Test series against England.
"Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," a BCCI source, who is tracking developments within IPL teams, told PTI.
Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during 'RCB Unbox', a high-profile annual event held at the Garden City in which fans get a glimpse of their favourite stars.
As RCB started their training session, skipper Du Plessis told the team it was lucky to have Flower as its coach.
"I think he's an incredible coach. So I feel team is very lucky to have him, kind and big hearted man," Du Plessis was quoted as saying on RCB 'Bold Diaries'.
Flower, on his part, said: "New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about."
