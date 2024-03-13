India's Ashwin replaces Bumrah at top of ICC Test rankings

With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
A nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match helped Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin re-claim the top spot in the bowlers' list, while his captain Rohit Sharma was back in the top-10 at sixth in the batting charts of the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday.
Ashwin was at his best throughout the Dharamsala contest against England as the experienced right-armer picked up four wickets in the first innings and then a 36th five-wicket haul in the second innings as India cruised to a dominant triumph in the fifth and final Test of their series.
The big haul helped Ashwin move past teammate Jasprit Bumrah into the premier position that he previously held earlier this year, the ICC said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rohit, who smashed a hundred in Dharmsala, rose five places to sixth and within 108 rating points of No.1 ranked Test batter Kane Williamson.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (up two places to eighth) and Shubman Gill (up 11 spots to equal 20th) reached new career-best ratings following excellent individual series against Ben Stokes' side.
Bumrah fell into a share of the second position with Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood following his six scalps in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.
Ashwin's teammate Kuldeep Yadav earned a new career-high rating and jumped 15 places to 16th overall on the latest rankings following his seven wickets and Player of the Match heroics against England.
New Zealand's Matt Henry (up six spots to 12th) also moved up to a career-best mark.
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja remained well out in front of second-placed Ashwin in the updated list for Test all-rounders, with Australia skipper Pat Cummins (up two places to eighth) and Henry (up six spots to 11th) among the big movers.
ALSO READ:
With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
The young Dubai-born golfer has the opportunity to clinch the prize for the best female player in the Clutch Pro Tour’s UAE double-header
A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start hoping to move closer to qualifying for the regional final
UAE’s Grenville-Wood, who moves up to 16 in the Road to Mallorca Challenge Tour Rankings, takes on the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in the Kolkata Challenge
As many as 17 properties across the Middle East and Africa were honoured at an entertaining prize-giving ceremony aboard the historic QE2
The UAE's haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and four bronze
In the 10km men's open race, Ethiopia's Dagne Tesfu Demsie took the top honours ahead of Anouar El Ghouz and Noaman El Assaoui
The American won after close rival David Puig missed a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole