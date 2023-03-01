India vs Australia: KL Rahul dropped; Twitterati can’t stop talking about him

The opening batsman was replaced by Shubman Gill in the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore’s Holkar Stadium

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 3:19 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 4:15 PM

India dropped batsman KL Rahul in their third Test match against Australia, bringing to an end a fierce debate over his inclusion in the team owing to his poor form.

Youngster Shubman Gill replaced the opening batsman in the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s team also brought in the veteran pacer for the Indore Test playing XI, resting Mohammed Shami.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, retaining the trophy.

Rahul’s inclusion in the team in the first two matches generated heated discussions among cricket fans and experts alike.

An elegant right-hander and a ruthless hitter, Rahul has been the go-to opener for India, but his poor run bolstered voices demanding that youngsters be given a chance. Rahul was earlier removed from vice-captaincy amidst the debate.

"I was thinking whether the management will show courage and do the right thing with KL Rahul, who is a big name player and has played some important innings in the past. I think everyone supports the decision, so well done," former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar was quoted as saying by NDTV.com after the toss.

Take your time, recharge and comeback stronger champ @klrahul



We love you, KL Rahul. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DZZW4uu56G — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 1, 2023

The debate, however, continued on social media, with a section of fans marking the decision with a plethora of memes – while others wished Rahul luck for his future.

It hurts but it's ok.... Nation First .... Sometimes you need to go away from the things ,then you understand its value.... Hope you come back with a bang. #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/GqaRPsRBPQ — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) March 1, 2023

