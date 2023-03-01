India vs Australia: KL Rahul dropped; Twitterati can’t stop talking about him

Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests while Gill has been waiting patiently for his opportunity in red-ball cricket after a sensational season in limited overs cricket
India dropped batsman KL Rahul in their third Test match against Australia, bringing to an end a fierce debate over his inclusion in the team owing to his poor form.
Youngster Shubman Gill replaced the opening batsman in the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.
Captain Rohit Sharma’s team also brought in the veteran pacer for the Indore Test playing XI, resting Mohammed Shami.
India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, retaining the trophy.
Rahul’s inclusion in the team in the first two matches generated heated discussions among cricket fans and experts alike.
An elegant right-hander and a ruthless hitter, Rahul has been the go-to opener for India, but his poor run bolstered voices demanding that youngsters be given a chance. Rahul was earlier removed from vice-captaincy amidst the debate.
"I was thinking whether the management will show courage and do the right thing with KL Rahul, who is a big name player and has played some important innings in the past. I think everyone supports the decision, so well done," former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar was quoted as saying by NDTV.com after the toss.
The debate, however, continued on social media, with a section of fans marking the decision with a plethora of memes – while others wished Rahul luck for his future.
