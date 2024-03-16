Former UAE coach Aaqib Javed to work with Sri Lankan team until end of T20 World Cup

With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach with immediate effect, until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup which is set to be played in the West Indies and USA in June.
SLC released an official statement to announce the appointment of Javed which read: "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the national team's fast-bowling coach. He will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."
Javed has served as the head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars since 2017 and has led them to two consecutive title triumphs in 2022 and 2023.
This year Qalandars had an underwhelming campaign in the PSL as they finished the season at the bottom of the table with just three points and a single win.
Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, Ashley De Silva, talked about the appointment of Javed and said in a statement released by SLC: "We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching, will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."
During his playing days, the 51-year-old featured in 163 ODIs and 22 Test matches for Pakistan. He picked up an impressive tally of 236 international wickets. He was also a member of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team.
He has had a fair share of coaching experience following his stints which saw him work as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team, coach of the UAE national team, and also in a development role with the Afghanistan national team.
During his tenure, the UAE national team obtained ODI and T20I status, secured a spot in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2015, and also featured in the qualifiers for the ICC men's T20 World Cup in 2014.
