South Africa's Graeme Smith cleared of racism allegations by independent panel

Buttler hit 116 off 65 balls in Rajasthan’s imposing total of 222-2
Cricket2 days ago
Former South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith has been cleared of racism allegations by two independent arbitrators, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said on Sunday.
Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in “tentative findings” made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman last year into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.
Boucher has been accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams and of sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. He denies both allegations and will face a CSA disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct next month.
The panel concluded that there was no evidence that Smith, also a former captain of the national side, racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile between 2012 and 2014, or that he was biased against Black leadership at CSA.
It added that there was no merit in the allegation that Smith favoured Boucher over Nkwe during the selection process for head coach in 2019.
“The manner in which these issues have been dealt with... confirms CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality,” said Lawson Naidoo, chair of the CSA board.
“Now that finality on these processes has been reached, it is appropriate to recognise the extraordinary contribution that Graeme has made to South African cricket.”
The 41-year-old Smith’s tenure as director of cricket ended at the end of last month.
Buttler hit 116 off 65 balls in Rajasthan’s imposing total of 222-2
Cricket2 days ago
Backed by Asif Khan’s solid 59, Rizwan scored a scintillating 70 not out off 40 balls with five boundaries and four sixes in the Cup final
Cricket2 days ago
The family has now been moved to an isolation facility
Cricket2 days ago
Tendulkar played one of the greatest ODI innings of all time against Australia at Sharjah
Cricket2 days ago
The momentum appears to be with DC, but in T20 things can change swiftly, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Dhoni scored 16 off the last four balls to help Chennai beat Mumbai by three wickets
Cricket3 days ago
He took over the captaincy of the white ball side in 2019
Cricket4 days ago
Despite their travails, there are several high-quality players in both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to grab attention, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago