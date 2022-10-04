Snake was enjoying the match, says Assam Cricket Association Secretary

The incident took place before the start of the eighth over of the Indian innings against South Africa on Sunday

The snake entered the stadium in Guwahati during the second T20 game between India and South Africa on Sunday. (Twitter)

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:41 PM

In some cricket matches, it is intruders or protesters that disrupt proceedings on the field.

But in Sunday's T20 International between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, it was a snake that stopped play for a few minutes.

The pitch curators quickly brought the situation under control after the reptile entered the ground.

The incident took place before the start of the eighth over of the Indian innings against South Africa on Sunday.

Devajit Saikia, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary, made light of the situation, saying the reptile wanted to enjoy the game of cricket and catch a glimpse of the superstars on the field.

"In some places we see streakers, in some other places we see intruders. But here it was a snake. I am sure the snake was also enjoying the match and probably it was trying to get a good view of the players," Saikia joked while addressing the media.

"I am sure the snake was enjoying as the players were hitting sixes and fours from every ball. The snake must have been very unhappy when one of our pitch curators caught it," added Saikia.

In a high-scoring game, India scored 237 for three, but South Africa gave them a tough fight before going down by just 16 runs.

There was also a floodlight failure that stopped play for 15 minutes during the match.

Baring a few glitches, the game was a huge success for the local organisers in Guwahati who got to host an international cricket match for the first time in three years.

Even Indian superstar Virat Kohli was impressed with the atmosphere at the sold-out 40,000-capacity Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

"Great game. Terrific atmosphere. Thank you Guwahati," tweeted Kohli after the match.

Kohli scored 49 not out off just 28 balls in the match.