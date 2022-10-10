Sheikh Nahyan unveils majestic ILT20 trophy

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, at the trophy unveiling ceremony on Monday. (Supplied photo)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM

The UAE’s exciting new cricket league, ILT20, took another massive step on Monday after the stunning trophy for the winners was unveiled.

In the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, the eye-catching ILT20 trophy was unveiled in a glittering ceremony.

Jay Mehta (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Paul Voigt (Desert Vipers), Kiran Grandhi (Dubai Capitals), Pranav Adani (Gulf Giants), Nikhil Meswani (Owner - MI Emirates), Rajesh Sharma (Sharjah Warriors) and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises) were among the stakeholders that were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Cricket stalwarts Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Simon Doull were also present on the occasion.

"It is an exciting and significant milestone that the ILT20 trophy made its debut at this event, and it is a matter of delight to do so amongst our esteemed stakeholders, of the League, this evening,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

"It was also very heartening to see that legendary cricketing figures could also participate in the celebration and commemoration of this historic event.”

Designed and constructed by world-renowned trophy makers, Thomas Lyte (England), the silver trophy brings together influences that reflect and honour UAE’s rich heritage and culture.

Leading this influence is UAE’s majesty icon and revered national bird, the falcon, whose teardrop shape makes up the trophy’s form.

While the seven Emirates of the UAE are woven in through a seven-pointed crown, shaped as sand dunes inspired by the incredible sands of Tel Moreeb in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, which proudly sits atop clasping a cricket ball, as the trophy’s finial.

And, in a pointed nod to the UAE’s most famous landmark, the Burj Khalifa, the trophy stands 830mm, reflecting the height of the Burj Khalifa which measures 830m from ground to tip.

Commencing in January next year, the ILT20 will be played through to mid-February.

The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will vie for the title in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

England batter Jonny Bairstow, West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are among the players signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, England batter Alex Hales, wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were among the overseas players that will play for the Desert Vipers.

Gulf Giants, a team owned by Adani Sportsline, will feature Australian player Chris Lynn, West Indies star Shimron Hetmyer, Namibia's David Wiese and England's Ollie Pope and Chris Jordan.

The other franchises have also announced their star-studded squads for the tournament.

The league will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take developing their local talent to a higher level, where UAE-based players currently integrated in the Board’s programme, as well as those identified by the High Performance Coaching and Selection Committee teams, will be given the opportunity to train and play alongside some of the world’s best players.