Sheikh Nahyan unveils Asia Cup trophy in Abu Dhabi

Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the England Test side
The Asia Cup trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Friday by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board.
The Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE featuring six teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a Qualifier.
Also present at the unveiling were Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board; Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley de Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket, Subhan Ahmed, Advisor, Emirates Cricket Board, Thusith Perera, GM Finance & Operations, Asian Cricket Council, and Prabhakaran Thanraj, Head of Events and Commercial, Asian Cricket Council.
Sri Lanka was scheduled to host the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, but the tournament was moved to the UAE due to the economic crisis in the South Asian island nation.
The tournament will see 13 matches played across two venues — Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the England Test side
Shastri and Kohli had a successful run but often they were criticised for not standing by a few players
The inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023
Despite a valiant run chase, the Dutch finished on 298-8 against a spirited Pakistani team
After a dismal run of just one victory in 17 Tests, England have won four from four under new skipper Stokes and coach McCullum
The 78-year-old former batsman went into media work after captaining his country and was known for his frank opinions
Asia Cup’s highly-anticipated game between sporting rivals will be played on August 28
Pakistan will play the Netherlands in the first one-day game today (1 pm UAE Time)