Sheikh Nahyan unveils Asia Cup trophy in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, and cricket officials pose with the Asia Cup trophy. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 8:08 PM

The Asia Cup trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Friday by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE featuring six teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a Qualifier.

Also present at the unveiling were Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board; Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley de Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket, Subhan Ahmed, Advisor, Emirates Cricket Board, Thusith Perera, GM Finance & Operations, Asian Cricket Council, and Prabhakaran Thanraj, Head of Events and Commercial, Asian Cricket Council.

Sri Lanka was scheduled to host the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, but the tournament was moved to the UAE due to the economic crisis in the South Asian island nation.

The tournament will see 13 matches played across two venues — Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.