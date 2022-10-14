Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

He blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls, as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at the Hagley Oval and claimed their second win of the series
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami will replace the injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, the BCCI said on Friday.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named as ’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," the BCCI said in a statement.
"Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly."
India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Jay Shah is expected to continue as the secretary of the council
Along with England and hosts and holders Australia, they are seen as favourites for the win, despite not having won since 2013
The former Australian speedster said India also missed a trick by not taking Umran Malik to the World Cup
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
This is part of the country's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team
Siddique's five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem's brilliant half-century were not enough as the UAE lost to the West Indies
Inspired by Junaid's five-wicket haul, the UAE restricted the West Indies to a modest score of 152 for nine in 20 overs