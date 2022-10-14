Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami

By Team KT Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 3:13 PM

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami will replace the injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, the BCCI said on Friday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named as ’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly."

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.