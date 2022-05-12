Shah Rukh's Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE T20 league

The cricket extravaganza is Emirates Cricket Board’s flagship event

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 2:16 PM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 2:33 PM

UAE’s T20 League announced on Thursday that the Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) as an integral part of the flagship event.

Over the last decade, the Knight Riders Group has become a household name in T20 cricket. After establishing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Knight Riders became owners of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015. Recently, the Knight Riders Group made a significant investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and intends to set up a franchise in the greater Los Angeles area.

Led by Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, the group's new investment will establish their fourth T20 franchise around the world in IPL, CPL, MLC and now in UAE’s T20 league, a statement issued today said.

Commenting on the long-term agreement, Khan said: "For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are excited about becoming part of UAE’s T20 League, which no doubt will become hugely successful”.

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League Chairman said; “The commitment to grow the T20 format and the expertise gathered by the Knight Riders Group, through their involvement in franchise cricket across the world, is undisputed.”

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said; “We are very confident that this association will be mutually beneficial for both Knight Riders brand and the League. UAE’s T20 League will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players”.

Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment said "As T20 cricket expands around the world, we are flattered by the regular invitations to play a major role in growing the sport across the world."