Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. (AFP)

By ANI Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:42 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:43 PM

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022, in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun.

Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semifinals and final.

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 22-day event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India.

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook on road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.