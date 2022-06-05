Root hits brilliant century as England beat New Zealand in first Test

The South African’s unbeaten 68 off 38 balls earned him the man-of-the-match award
Joe Root scored an unbeaten century as England capped a dramatic fightback to win the first Test against New Zealand by five wickets at Lord’s on Sunday.
England, set 277 to win, finished on 279 for five, with former captain Root 115 not out after the hosts had slumped to 69 for four.
Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, was just England’s second win in 18 Tests and gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against World Test champions New Zealand.
Root became just the 14th batsman and only second from England to reach the landmark total of 10,000 career Test runs when he completed his 26th hundred at this level.
He was also the joint youngest player to achieve the feat, equalling retired England captain Alastair Cook’s record of 31 years 157 days.
Root received excellent support from wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (32 not out) in an unbroken stand of 120, with the pair denying New Zealand a breakthrough after England resumed on Sunday on their overnight 216 for five.
This was an ideal way for England to start life under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes, who made a valuable 54 on Saturday, and Test coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain.
