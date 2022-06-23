Rohit Sharma's heartwarming message after completing 15 years in international cricket

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma. (AP file)

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 2:27 PM

Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming message social media after completing 15 years in international cricket.

Since making his ODI debut on this day in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast, Rohit has become one of India’s greatest limited overs batsmen.

“Hello everyone, Today I will be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Rohit said on social media on Thursday.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS.”

Though he did not get an opportunity to bat in his debut match against Ireland in 2007, he went on to become a mainstay of Indian batting.

Starting off as a middle-order batter for India, he did impress on numerous occasions and won some games for India, but it was his elevation as an opener in 2013 that changed his career.

After cementing his position as an opening batsman, Rohit went on to become one of the greatest batters of this generation, hitting three double centuries in ODIs, becoming the only batter to do so. He formed a highly successful opening pair with Shikhar Dhawan.

In 230 ODI games, Rohit has scored 9,283 runs at an average of 48.60. His highest score in the format is 264. He has hit 29 centuries and 44 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

He also won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year Award in 2019. He is part of the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

In 45 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,137 runs at an average of 46.13. His best score in the format is 212. The elegant batsman has hit eight centuries and 14 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

In the T20I format, Rohit has featured in 125 games for India. He has scored 3,313 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 32.48. His best score in the format is 118. He has scored four centuries and 26 half-centuries in this format for India.

He was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

This year, Rohit was named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year and he also became India’s all-format captain.