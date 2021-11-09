Rohit named India T20 captain, Kohli not in team for New Zealand series

It will be a tough challenge for both teams and will give us butterflies but that is always encouraging, the veteran batsman said
Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian team that will play New Zealand in a T20 series later this month, the Indian cricket board announced.
The Indian selection committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Virat Kohli has not been included in the team for the Kiwi series.
The first T20I will be held on November 17.
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj
Virat Kohli, who will captain the national team for the last time, would no doubt want to say bye with a win
Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as India coach after the T20 World Cup
For India, it's an occasion to reflect on what went wrong
They now face Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai on Thursday
The season starts with a new 28-team Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup
South African batsman Colin Ingram looks ahead to the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10
A visibly emotional Roy was helped off the ground and the 31-year-old was seen on crutches after the match
