Rohit named India T20 captain, Kohli not in team for New Zealand series

The first T20I will be held on November 17

Indian opener Rohit Sharma. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 6:35 PM

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian team that will play New Zealand in a T20 series later this month, the Indian cricket board announced.

The Indian selection committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has not been included in the team for the Kiwi series.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj