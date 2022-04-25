Rohan Gavaskar joins Talk 100.3 commentary team for IPL

KKR's prospects of getting the better of table-toppers Gujarat Titans depend on how well the bowlers perform tonight
Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has joined the Talk 100.3 commentary team for the Indian Premier League, a press release said.
Gavaskar, who played 11 one-day internationals for India and captained Bengal in Ranji Trophy, will join a panel of commentators that also includes former Indian batsman Ashok Malhotra. Gavaskar, son of legendary Indian opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar, also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2010 edition of the IPL.
“Proud to be associated with Talk 100.3 FM. Being back in the UAE to work on the IPL has so far been a wonderful experience. I always love coming here and seeing how the grassroots game is progressing, I think soon we see great players in the IPL who have come from here,” Rohan Gavaskar said.
Earlier last week, the legendary Kapil Dev joined the commentary team for a long conversation on this season’s IPL.
“It is wonderful to see Talk 100.3 delivering excellent sports content on radio. I have thoroughly enjoyed doing commentary stints with the team,” Kapil Dev said.
Former England batsman Owais Shah, who played 71 ODIs and six Test matches, was also a part of the commentary team on Talk 100.3.
The IPL commentary team on Talk 100.3 also features senior broadcaster Sudhir Tyagi, Neeil Ojha, specialist strength and conditioning coach of the UAE cricket team, Charvi Bhatt, former captain of the UAE women’s cricket team, Harsha Poojary, Shoeb Ahmed, Vivek Shukla and Muddasir Ali.
Sister station Big 106.2 also provides regular updates of all IPL matches.
The Talk 100.3 radio station was launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia Network.
The IPL live broadcast begins at 5:30 pm every single match day and double headers start at 1:30 pm with detailed pre-match and post-match analysis.
