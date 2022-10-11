Roger Binny set to be elected unopposed as BCCI president

Siddique's five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem's brilliant half-century were not enough as the UAE lost to the West Indies
Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, said on Tuesday that former cricketer Roger Binny has filed nomination for the post of board president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has filed nomination for treasurer.
Binny and Shelar are likely to be elected unopposed.
"I have filed nomination for the post of Vice President, Roger Binny has filed nomination for the President, Jay Shah has filed for Secretary and Ashish Shelar for Treasurer. As of now, the situation is that all will be appointed unopposed," said Shukla while interacting with the media.
Shukla said that India's representative for 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post will be decided on October 18 in the board's Annual General Meeting.
Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah also said that nominations for all the posts have been filed.
"I do not think there will be an election," he added.
A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Binny is now likely to be the next BCCI president replacing Sourav Ganguly.
The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.
Binny. 67, has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. The former all-rounder is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
Ganguly, the current president of of the Indian cricket board, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.
