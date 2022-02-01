Robin Singh delighted as UAE win ICC U-19 World Cup Plate final

Pakistan captain Babar was adjudged One-Day Cricketer of the Year while his deputy Rizwan grabbed the T20 award.
Robin Singh, Director of Cricket and Head Coach of the Emirates Cricket Board, was delighted after the UAE won the ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate final against Ireland in the West Indies on Monday.
Having restricted Ireland, a Test-playing nation, to 122 all out in 45.3 overs, the UAE reached the target in just 26 overs, losing only two wickets.
This was the UAE’s second-straight win over a Test-playing team, having beaten hosts West Indies in the Plate semifinal.
“I am obviously very, very happy. They are a young side that have hardly played any cricket (in recent times). They have played marvelously in this tournament,” Robin Singh told Khaleej Times, moments after the team completed the historic eight-wicket win over Ireland.
“It’s a really good time for UAE. I think the team worked really hard. The credit goes to everyone, the support staff and the players who have put in lot of work.”
UAE had started their campaign in the tournament on January 15 with a 49-run win over Canada before losing to England and Bangladesh in Group A.
After the end of the group stages, the Alishan Sharafu-led team beat Uganda in the Plate quarterfinal and then stunned West Indies in the semifinal. “We are an associate country and we were playing against the top teams in the world. So it was a commanding performance from the team,” Singh said.
“We have some very good young players in our team, all they needed was some exposure. I think they got better as the tournament progressed.”
In the main division semifinals, Afghanistan will face England on Tuesday, while India will take on Australia on Wednesday.
Brief scores:
UAE beat Ireland by eight wickets. Ireland 122 all out in 45.3 overs (Jack Dickson 40, Jash Giyanani 2-12, Dhruv Parashar 2-15, Ali Naseer 1-14). UAE 128-2 in 26 overs (Kai Smith 49, Punya Mehra 48 not out, Dhruv Parashar 14).
