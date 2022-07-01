Rishabh Pant slams fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket

He smashed his fifth Test century during the game against England in Edgbaston on Friday

ANI

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 9:47 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 9:51 PM

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored a superb 89-ball century against England on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

This is the fastest century scored by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test history.

The 24-year-old broke MS Dhoni's record of a 93-ball century that came against Pakistan back in 2006. He also became the youngest wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket to reach the landmark of 2,000 runs.

Pant reached this landmark during the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

Pant has made a reputation of taking the attack to the opposition even when chips are down and he just did that in the company of the more experienced Jadeja.

Pant made his intent loud and clear by advancing and smashing Anderson down the ground. Jadeja too played his strokes with the highlight being the straight drive and cover drive off Broad.

Put under pressure, Stokes went for the gamble by giving the ball to left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Pant was more than happy to take the bait and hammered left-arm spinner Jack Leach for two fours and a straight six to push India towards 150.

He got to his 10th half-century with a four off Leach towards deep square leg.

A 100-plus partnership with Ravindra Jadeja steadied the Indian innings as Rishabh scored his fifth Test hundred.

Pant smashed 15 fours and 1 six during his innings at Edgbaston, as he reached the three-figure mark in the 58th over. This is Pant's third Test century against England.

– With inputs from PTI, ANI