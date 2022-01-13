Rishabh Pant keeps Indian hopes alive with stunning century

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against South Africa. (BCCI Twitter)

Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 5:34 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 5:52 PM

Rishabh Pant scored a stunning century (100 not out off 139 balls) as he helped India recover from a precarious position on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday.

Pant remained unbeaten on 100 as India were all out for 198 in their second innings, leaving South Africa with a target of 212 in the fourth innings. for four at lunch, an overall lead of 143.

Resuming at 57 for two on the third morning, India lost two early wickets. Captain Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) and Pant revived the innings with their 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

But Kohli fell soon after lunch, and Pant then launched a stunning counterattack despite losing wickets at regular intervals at the other end.

Marco Jansen (4/36) was brilliant once again for South Africa, while Lungi Ngidi (3/21) and Kagiso Rabada (3/53) also troubled the Indian batsmen.

South Africa made 210 in their first innings after India had scored 223.

India, chasing their first ever Test series win in South Africa, will be backing their bowlers to defend the target of 212.

India won the first Test, but lost the second match of the series.

Brief scores:

India 223 and 198 (R. Pant 100 not out; K. Rabada 3-53, M. Jansen 4-36, L. Ngidi 3-21).

South Africa 210.