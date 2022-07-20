Rain halts Pakistan victory march in record chase at Galle

Chasing 342, Pakistan were 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12 when rain stopped play on the final day

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (left) plays a shot during the final day of the first Test. (AFP)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM

Rain halted Pakistan's record chase of 342 in Galle on Wednesday with the tourists 11 runs short of victory on the final day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12 at the venue in Galle, where the highest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has taken four wickets so far for the hosts and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.