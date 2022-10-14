Racism in cricket: Azeem Rafiq to leave England after abuse and intimidation

Afridi, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racism at Yorkshire led to a series of reviews into the culture of the sport, is leaving England to protect his family from abuse and intimidation.
Last year, Rafiq opened up about an "institutionally racist culture" at Yorkshire, including by former England players.
The cricketer, whose family moved to the UK from Pakistan after a business partner of his father was murdered following a bungled kidnapping attempt, is being subjected to abuse and threats, reported the Cricketer.com.
"Rafiq has received a series of threats both online and in person in recent times and in one case, captured by CCTV earlier this month, an individual was seen defecating in the garden of the home where his parents live. In another, a masked intruder was seen prowling around the outside of the property," the report said.
Rafiq's father suffers from a medical condition and needs an oxygen cylinder all the time.
Rafiq and four others were recently reprimanded by the England Cricket Discipline Commission for use of "anti-Semitic language" on social media in 2011.
Accepting the reprimand, Rafiq apologised to the Jewish community and said he was embarrassed.
Rafiq was the whistleblower in the Yorkshire racism scandal -- he first spoke about it in September 2020.
He then gave his testimony to a group of MPs and said he was "close to taking his own life" for the "toxic" dressing room atmosphere when Gary Ballance was appointed skipper during his second spell at the club.
Afridi, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
He blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls, as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at the Hagley Oval and claimed their second win of the series
Jay Shah is expected to continue as the secretary of the council
Along with England and hosts and holders Australia, they are seen as favourites for the win, despite not having won since 2013
The former Australian speedster said India also missed a trick by not taking Umran Malik to the World Cup
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
This is part of the country's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team
Siddique's five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem's brilliant half-century were not enough as the UAE lost to the West Indies