PSL 2022: Shan, Rizwan fireworks seal Multan's win

Shan Masood plays a shot during the match against Lahore Qalandars. (Multan Sultans Twitter)

Shan (83 off 50) and Rizwan (69 off 42) recorded the highest partnership for any wicket for Multan as they chased down 207

By Team KT Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:55 PM

A dominating 150-run stand between openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan followed by a scintillating finish by Khushdil Shah gave Multan Sultans a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars. This is Multan’s second win in as many matches after they defeated Karachi Kings on the opening night of HBL Pakistan Super League 2022.

Shan (83 off 50) and Rizwan (69 off 42) recorded the highest partnership for any wicket for Multan as they chased down 207.

Khushdil, who arrived at the crease on the edge of the last over when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tim David on the last ball of the penultimate over, spanked three fours and a six to chase down 16 off the last over with two balls spare.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars made 206-5 in 20 overs, thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 76. The left-hander smashed 11 fours and two sixes and added 89 runs for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafiq in 8.3 overs.

Kamran Ghulam built on the solid start, scoring 43 off 31 balls.

The match went down the wire was because of the extraordinary penultimate over from Shaheen. The winner of the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers trophy picked up two wickets and gave away only one run to leave 16 for the last over.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars 206-5 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 76, Kamran Ghulam 43, Abdullah Shafique 24) Multan Sultans 209-5 in 19.4 overs (Shan Masood 83, Mohammad Rizwan 69; Shaheen Afridi 3-40)

(With inputs from Pakistan Cricket Board Media Team)