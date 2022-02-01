PSL 2022: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators in cliffhanger

Pakistan captain Babar was adjudged One-Day Cricketer of the Year while his deputy Rizwan grabbed the T20 award.
Cricket1 week ago
Superb death bowling by fast bowler David Willey earned Multan Sultans a win over Quetta Gladiators by six runs in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Iftikhar Ahmed seemed to leading Quetta to victory as he smacked three sixes and a four in fast bowler Imran Khan’s 17th over.
But Willey had Iftikhar caught behind on 30 in the 18th over which went for only three runs. And then, with eight required off the final over, the English left-armer gave away only one run while taking the last two wickets as Quetta were bowled out for 168 in 19.5 overs.
Multan made 174-4 and became the first team to defend a total in the league.
Defending champion Multan top the six-team table unbeaten with a third straight win, while Quetta have one win from three games.
Willey took 3-22 after spinners Khushdil Shah, 3-16, and Imran Tahir, 3-24, took out the top order.
Multan scored 67 runs in the last five overs. Shan Masood continued his prolific PSL form by scoring 88 off 58 balls with six fours and four sixes.
Pakistan captain Babar was adjudged One-Day Cricketer of the Year while his deputy Rizwan grabbed the T20 award.
Cricket1 week ago
Taylor said he was blackmailed by a group in India in October 2019
Cricket1 week ago
Babar might have played only six ODis in 2021, but he made vital contributions in the two series that Pakistan played this year
Cricket1 week ago
The West Indies had needed 30 runs off the final over and Hosein almost got them there by smashing 28.
Cricket1 week ago
Earlier, De Kock's 17th ODI century boosted South Africa's total
Cricket1 week ago
Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.8
Cricket1 week ago
Under stand-in captain KL Rahul, India lost the ODI series in South Africa as the new coaching management under Rahul Dravid suffered their first defeat on their maiden overseas tour
Cricket1 week ago
The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the two new franchises
Cricket1 week ago