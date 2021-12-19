Pravin hits ton in Colatta's big win over Dubai Exiles

The 3rd DCC Smashers League got off to a rousing start with a blistering unbeaten century from Pravin Achuthan who lifted Colatta Professional Chocolates to a thumping 85-run win over Dubai Exiles at the Sevens Oval.

Although Colatta suffered an early jolt after losing opener Vishnu Ranjith for naught, it was Achuthan and Dhruva Praveen who joined hands to bring up the 100-run partnership and guide Colatta to a formidable total.

Achuthan blasted four sixes and 11 boundaries during his 82-ball stay at the wicket. Inspired by his batting, Akhil Das made 36 off just 16 balls with two sixes and three fours to take Colatta to 214 for 3 in 25 overs.

Dubai Exiles buckled under the burden of chasing such a mammoth total and crumbled for just 129.

Colatta were equally professional in their win over Desert Daredevils. After putting Daredevils in and restricting them to 158, Colatta reached their target in 22.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Opener Dhruva Praveen once again stood rock solid with 80 from 63 balls (1x6, 8x4) while Akhil Das played another cameo knock of 21 to steer Colatta home.

Brief scores:

Colatta Professional Chocolates beat Desert Daredevils by 5 wickets

Desert Daredevils 156 for 8 in 25 overs (Bilal Idrees 51 n.o., Mohd Nasir 26; Aziz Ansari 19 n.o.; Mohd Asaf 2-37) Colatta 158 for 5 (Dhruva Praveen 80, Akhil Das 21; Bilal Idrees 2-33). Man of the match: Dhruva Praveen.

Dubai Rhinos beat Dubai Exiles by 6 runs

Rhinos 180 for 8 (Saqlain Haider 67, Mohd Kaif, 22; Sandeep Kujar 3-34, Gurkirat Singh 2-36, Rahul Sarin 2-26) Exiles 174 (Divjot Singh 59, Khalid Raja 40, Pratik Shettigar 25; Zahid Ameer 3-31, Adithya Nayar 2-32). Man of the match: Saqlain Haider.

Colatta Professional Chocolates beat Dubai Exiles by 85 runs

Colatta 214 for 3 (Pravin Achuthan 112 n.o., Dhruva Praveen 34, Akhil Das 36 n.o.) Exiles 129 all out (Varun Kumar 38, Roushan Singh 32; Krishna Kumar 2-15, Bibin Jacob 2-29, Umar Syed 2-3). Man of the match: Pravin Achuthan.