'Play with an attacking mindset': Imran Khan gives Pakistan team advice ahead of T20 World Cup final

The Men in Green are set to play against England in the much-anticipated final match happening today in Melbourne

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 11:36 AM

Imran Khan, ex-captain who led the Pakistan cricket team to victory in the 1992 50-over World Cup, had choice words of advice for the current team who are gearing to play against England in the T20 World Cup final today.

Khan tweeted his encouragement to the Men in Green, who made a comeback after two defeats early in the tournament, mirroring the speech he gave to his team before the famous 1992 match.

"Enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it," he said.

He also remarked that the team can win if they are "willing to take risks" and can capitalise on mistakes made by their opponents. "That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success," he added.

His counsel mirrored the speech he gave to his team before the famous 1992 match. Earlier, Ramiz Raja, who was part of the 1992 team, spoke to the boys, recalling Imran Khan's pep talk before the clash. He mentioned that it was a very 'short' speech, and that then too he asked the players to enjoy the experience and treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

