Perfect birthday gift for Rizwan as InterGlobe Marine triumph

Backed by Asif Khan’s solid 59, Rizwan scored a scintillating 70 not out off 40 balls with five boundaries and four sixes in the Cup final

Rizwan CP plays a shot in the final. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 7:30 PM

Rizwan CP celebrated his birthday by guiding InterGlobe Marine to an eight-wicket win over Future Mattress in the Cup final of the Sharjah Ramadan League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a press release said.

Backed by Asif Khan’s solid 59, Rizwan scored a scintillating 70 not out off 40 balls with five boundaries and four sixes to carry the team home.

Earlier, Future Mattress had made 182 for 9 in 20 overs with almost all their top batsmen contributing to the total.

However, they could not stop InterGlobe Marine’s batsmen from reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

Qamar Awan top scored for Future Mattress with 47, while Abdul Shakoor made 39 and Alishan Sharafu scored 32.

Atta Ullah (3/35), Mohammad Zahid (2/32) and Asif Mumtaz (2/32) were the successful bowlers for InterGlobe.

In reply, InterGlobe Marine opener Sandeep Singh batted in his usual aggressive style, scoring 26 runs in the opening partnership of 40 runs with Asif.

Rizwan joined Asif after Sandeep was caught by Sharafu off Umair Ali and the pair batted well, maintaining the run flow. Both dominated the bowling until Rohan Mustafa had Asif caught by Sharafu for 59.

Yasir Khaleem (21 not out) and Rizwan then steered their team to the target in 18.3 overs.

“Bukhatir League has always been my favourite tournament. I have great memories including the unique record of scoring 114 and bagging six wickets in a match,” said Rizwan CP after winning the man of the match award.

“Once during the highest ever chase of 356 runs, I hit an unbeaten 85. I’ve also bagged seven wickets in a match once. So being able to win the Cup for my team was a great birthday gift.”

The presentation ceremony was attended by Khalaf Bukhatir, CEO, Sharjah Cricket, and Mazhar Khan, General Manager, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, as the curtains of the 33rd edition of one of UAE’s oldest domestic tournament’s T20 edition came down.

The function was also attended by the sponsors Green Solutions, Our Souq (associate partners of the tournament) and HB for the Real Heroes who was the Gear Partner of the tournament.

Brief Score:

InterGlobe Marine beat Future Mattress by eight wickets. Future Mattress 182 for 9 in 20 overs (Qamar Awan 47, Abdul Shakoor 39, Ali Shan Sharafu 32, Usman 25; Atta Ullah 3/35, Mohammad Zahid 2/32, Asif Mumtaz 2/32) InterGlobe Marine 184 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Rizwan CP 70 not out, Asif Khan 59, Sandeep Singh 26, Yasir Khaleem 21 not out)

Individual awards:

Man of the Match: Rizwan CP

Player of the tournament: Abdul Shakoor

Best batsman: Fayyaz Ahmed

Best bowler: Hazrat Bilal

Promising youngster of the tournament: Sanchit Sharma