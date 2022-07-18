Pant is fearless and fantastic: Buttler hails Indian star after stunning hundred

Rishabh Pant helped India beat England by five wickets on Sunday with an explosive 125 off 113 balls

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century in the final one-day international. (AFP)

By ANI Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 11:56 AM

Following his side’s crushing five-wicket defeat to India in the third ODI, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler lauded Rishabh Pant for his explosive century, calling him ‘fearless’ and great to watch in all formats.

A blistering century by Rishabh Pant followed by Hardik Pandya’s 71 guided Team India to a five-wicket victory over England in the series decider of the three-match series in Manchester on Sunday.

Pant played a stunning and explosive innings of unbeaten 125 runs in 113 balls.

“Rishabh is a fantastic player. I think it’s his mentality that sets him apart from other players. Rishabh is a fearless cricketer and a fantastic talent. He’s brilliant across all formats and great to watch. I think he gets great backing to play however he wants to play from his team,” said Buttler in the post-match press conference.

England’s white-ball captain Buttler started his full-time captaincy stint on the worst note, losing both the T20I and ODI series by a 1-2 margin to the Rohit Sharma-led India.

Buttler top-scored with 60 off 80 deliveries in England’s 259 all out in 45.5 overs, but that was put in the shadow by Hardik’s 71 off 55 balls in a strong 133-run stand for the fifth wicket with centurion Pant at Old Trafford.

Buttler admitted that he has a lot to learn in his new role as captain, following England’s 2-1 one-day international series defeat to India.

“I think we need to do better. We have not played much ODI cricket in the recent past and I think we will look at the rhythm of the game again. I think there was certainly more swing in the game. We haven’t really got in and had a great partnership. We have played in different conditions in all parts of the world. We just have to play better. We just believe in playing positive cricket,” said England captain.