Pandya crucial for India at World Cup, says Bhuvneshwar

Pandya has become a pivotal cog in the wheel for India over the past few series

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Asian Cricket Council)

by James Jose Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:45 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:46 PM

Having made a strong comeback from a serious injury crisis, Hardik Pandya has become a pivotal cog in the wheel for India over the past few series.

On Sunday night, Pandya continued to show that he is vital to India's run with a match-turning performance. After scalping three wickets, Pandya played a fine cameo and shepherded India in a tricky chase in their first match of the DP World Asia Cup against Pakistan.

And his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that Pandya will be crucial if India are to lift the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

“He will be very crucial for us at the World Cup,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the match.

“The way he has been batting and bowling over a period of time, I pray that he continues the same way at the World Cup. It will be great for us if he continued in the same vein and in the same form,” he added.

Lack of yorkers, more length balls

Both India and Pakistan bowled length balls during the match and the yorkers were conspicuous by its absence. And Bhuvneshwar revealed that the conditions the teams encountered meant length balls were in play for the majority of the game.

“We bowl according to the conditions. When we have to bowl a yorker, we do bowl a yorker but tonight (Sunday), the wicket demanded that we bowl length balls. They also bowled length balls. The wicket was such that it required us to bowl length balls,” explained Bhuvi.

Crucial wicket of Azam

Bhuvi said that getting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, their main batsman, early on was crucial because he is their anchor and it would force the rivals to rebuild. Azam started decently until he was done in by Bhuvi.

“He’s a very good batsman and scores a lot of runs but honestly, we didn’t get ahead of ourselves and think that once he was out, half their team was out. They have other good batsmen to follow after him. As a team, we don’t think if their best batsman is out, half their side is out too. But definitely, after getting him out, we felt that the role that he plays as an anchor would be disturbed and they will have to rebuild,” he said.

Conditions different from World Cup

Bhuvi reckoned that the conditions in the Asia Cup was different to what teams had encountered when the T20 World Cup was held here last year. The toss and the dew were major factors when the tournament was played in October and November.

“It played exactly the way we had expected it to play. Luckily, there was no dew. At the World Cup, when you lost the toss, it was a bit of a disadvantage because the team that won the toss had more control of the game. But the conditions here are quite different from the World Cup so, if you lose the toss, it is ok because there is no dew and you can come back in the second innings as well,” Bhuvi felt.

Heat factor

Bhuvi said that the best way to combat the searing heat here was by staying hydrated and although they found it difficult in the first game, the 32-year-old from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, said that they will get used to it over time.

“Regarding the heat, it is not the preparation on the ground. The basic thing that the physio and the trainer tells us to do is to be hydrated. And that’s what we have been doing," he said.

|But, honestly, you cannot prepare for this kind of heat till you play the match. It was pretty tough when we played the match but when you play a couple of matches, you get used to this heat,” he said.